McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.31.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.04 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,027,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.