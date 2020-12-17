McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 2,094,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,935,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

MUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $425.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,027,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 463,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 709,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 280,240 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 21.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,283,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,614 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

