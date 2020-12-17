Max Property Group (MPG) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $698,251.00 and approximately $950.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002799 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002217 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007099 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000457 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000177 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001407 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group's total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group's official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

