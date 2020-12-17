Matchpool Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $264.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded flat against the US dollar. Matchpool has a total market cap of $17,263.23 and $264.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00059555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00368265 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Matchpool is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

