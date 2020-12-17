Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 7,500 Shares

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MRVL traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.