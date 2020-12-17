MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.45

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 9443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Several research analysts have commented on HZO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $779.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,741. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

