MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman Sells $330,556.55 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 352,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,267.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 343,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $774.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

