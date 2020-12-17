MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $200,151.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 56% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and $200,151.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00131979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.00784015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00164982 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00385745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00124692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077523 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

