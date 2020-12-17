MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Up 5.5%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.20. 671,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 659,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. Pi Financial raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after acquiring an additional 265,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MAG Silver by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

