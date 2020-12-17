Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $49.30. Approximately 6,920,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,911,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,785 shares of company stock valued at $934,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,658,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $615,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,494,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $261,588,000 after buying an additional 512,363 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after buying an additional 983,228 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 15.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,621,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $119,545,000 after buying an additional 482,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,437,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after buying an additional 117,794 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

