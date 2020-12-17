Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $165,044.48

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $165,044.48 and $106,912.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

