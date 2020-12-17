Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 5,303,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,289,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

LU has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

