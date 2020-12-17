LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.54

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.54 and last traded at $102.54, with a volume of 5931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.04.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,238 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,869,000 after acquiring an additional 268,025 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 896,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,295,000 after acquiring an additional 73,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $57,503,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

