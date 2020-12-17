Loopring (LRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $208.10 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $208.10 million and $21.21 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00369378 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022849 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,202,527,710 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

