Loom Network Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $25.83 million and $5.07 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00061717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00389134 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.