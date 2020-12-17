Logiq (LGIQ) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Logiq (OTCMKTS: LGIQ) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Logiq to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Logiq and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 1636 6355 10870 500 2.53

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 6.78%. Given Logiq’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logiq and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -110.36 Logiq Competitors $2.64 billion $335.80 million 7.15

Logiq’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s rivals have a beta of 4.79, meaning that their average stock price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -26.92% -62.41% -50.48% Logiq Competitors -31.67% -48.72% -27.95%

Summary

Logiq rivals beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

