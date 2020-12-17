Lobstex Price Hits $0.0447 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $933,477.98 and approximately $463,246.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005688 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009548 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 105.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,885,201 coins and its circulating supply is 20,885,189 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

