Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) & Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Head to Head Survey

Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Live Microsystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Live Microsystems and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -23.70% -102.20% -30.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Live Microsystems and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sunworks has a consensus price target of $0.38, suggesting a potential downside of 91.40%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Live Microsystems.

Risk & Volatility

Live Microsystems has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Microsystems and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunworks $59.83 million 1.23 -$9.19 million ($2.07) -2.14

Live Microsystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Live Microsystems Company Profile

Live Microsystems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a mobile Internet provider of digital entertainment solutions for network operators, consumer device manufacturers, and brands and media companies in the mobile market. The company was formerly known as Livewire Mobile, Inc. and changed its name to Live Microsystems, Inc. in August 2013. Live Microsystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

