Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 7.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.71. 4,366,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,028,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $914.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 669,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.