Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Lingo Media Co. (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Lingo Media shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF)

Lingo Media Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, License of Intellectual Property, and Online and Offline Language Learning. The License of Intellectual Property segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

