Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Up 6%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shares rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 811,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 469,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $728.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,029 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

