Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $74.29. 3,157,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,102. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $296,597.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,234,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.