Leighton M. Cubbage Sells 1,620 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SFST traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,917. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $273.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

SFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

