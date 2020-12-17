Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) (CVE:LPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.50

Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) (CVE:LPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 144301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.79.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) Company Profile (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.