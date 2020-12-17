LBRY Credits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.91 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $31.84 million and $4.91 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 84.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00140323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00819255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00168385 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00405260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00131947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00081671 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 701,253,124 coins and its circulating supply is 511,885,790 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

