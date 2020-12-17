Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lazard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

