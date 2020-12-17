Laurentian Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Laurentian reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.32.

NYSE AGI opened at $9.33 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,485 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 85.9% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953,210 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,052 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,069,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after acquiring an additional 734,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,323 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

