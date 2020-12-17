Laura Alber Sells 15,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00.

NYSE WSM traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $112.35. 953,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $114.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

