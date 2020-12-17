Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Tops $4.23 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $39,626.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014173 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

