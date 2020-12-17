Kuverit Reaches Market Cap of $180,049.81 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $180,049.81 and $543.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00373200 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023263 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,314,507,615 tokens. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

