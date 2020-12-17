Kuverit (KUV) Tops One Day Volume of $14.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Kuverit has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Kuverit token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $162,648.52 and approximately $14.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00061870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00394134 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,314,199,581 tokens. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

