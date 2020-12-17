Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.69

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 6154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

About Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.