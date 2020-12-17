KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.96. 984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.72% of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

