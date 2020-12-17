Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

