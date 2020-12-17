Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) & Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Critical Review

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kona Grill alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kona Grill and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Kura Sushi USA 0 1 6 0 2.86

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.20%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA -38.43% -31.52% -14.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kona Grill and Kura Sushi USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 3.19 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -8.32

Kura Sushi USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kona Grill.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats Kona Grill on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.