Komodo Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Komodo has a total market cap of $66.63 million and $3.19 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00326305 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00041483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,195,810 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

