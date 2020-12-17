Kishore Seendripu Sells 4,455 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $135,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15.

On Thursday, November 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $119,215.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $116,676.45.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,013. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3,537.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 541,200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $12,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 19,016.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 528,670 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

