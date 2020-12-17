Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Trading Up 7.8%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s share price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 1,352,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,260,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $280.42 million, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth $59,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth $1,057,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth $2,462,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 24.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

