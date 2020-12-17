Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
KL traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $42.09. 2,063,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,461. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19.
Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kirkland Lake Gold
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.
