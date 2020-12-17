Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

KL traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $42.09. 2,063,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,461. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

