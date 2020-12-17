Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Acquires 5,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,701 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,714.30.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 190,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00.

KFS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.42. 317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 13.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 696,365 shares during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services makes up about 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

