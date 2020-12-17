Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Kin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $50.88 million and approximately $378,249.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00133475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00790788 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00166852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00389523 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

