Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Shares Up 5.8%

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.26. 4,971,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 6,059,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

