Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Director John Russell Buys 4,500 Shares

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Director John Russell acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

