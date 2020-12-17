Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG)

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Flex LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Danske upgraded shares of Flex LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:FLNG opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. Flex LNG has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.16 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 74,909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,735,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,798,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 170,043 shares in the last quarter.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

