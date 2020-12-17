Keith Anthony Daley Acquires 413,775 Shares of Checkit plc (CKT.L) (LON:CKT) Stock

Checkit plc (CKT.L) (LON:CKT) insider Keith Anthony Daley purchased 413,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £206,887.50 ($270,299.84).

CKT stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.69) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.51. The company has a market cap of £32.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73. Checkit plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 55 ($0.72).

About Checkit plc (CKT.L)

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services that supports human work and automated monitoring in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

