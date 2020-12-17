KeeperDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $82.68 or 0.00362022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00131949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.79 or 0.00787272 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00164945 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00124935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00077583 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

