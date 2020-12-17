Keep4r (KP4R) Price Up 36% This Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $889,256.53 and approximately $174,307.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for approximately $12.96 or 0.00056309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00023444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00132397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.00780068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00165504 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00382610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00124345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,611 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

