KARMA (KARMA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $35.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 3,949.9% higher against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $13.77, $10.39 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006790 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00161076 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

Buying and Selling KARMA

