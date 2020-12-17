KARMA (KARMA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 57.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $50.98 and $24.68. In the last week, KARMA has traded up 86.1% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $15.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000936 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00153247 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

Buying and Selling KARMA

