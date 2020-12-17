KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31. 1,416,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,183,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.